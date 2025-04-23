Left Menu

Unified Protest: Muslim Community Condemns Terrorism in Madhya Pradesh

Members of the Muslim community, including the BJP's minority cell, staged a protest in Madhya Pradesh by burning an effigy of Pakistan to condemn a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The protest led by MP Waqf Board president Sanwar Patel called for strong action against those responsible.

Unified Protest: Muslim Community Condemns Terrorism in Madhya Pradesh
Muslim community members in Madhya Pradesh took to the streets on Wednesday, burning an effigy of Pakistan and condemning terrorism in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. At least 26 tourists were killed in the incident.

The protest unfolded at the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board office, supervised by Board President Sanwar Patel, also a state BJP spokesman, alongside the minority cell president M Ejaj Khan. Following the effigy burning, a memorandum for the eradication of terrorism was delivered to the district collector.

Patel underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is a key part of India, emphasizing the longstanding support of Kashmiri Muslims for Hindu pilgrims. He condemned the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and called for immediate action against Pakistan, alleged to be providing safe harbor for terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

