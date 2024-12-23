Left Menu

Painless Dentistry: MAIDS Introduces Laughing Gas for Stress-Free Treatments

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) is now using nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, to ease anxiety during dental treatments. A recent workshop educated faculty and staff about its application. Experts highlighted its benefits, particularly for children and those with dental anxiety.

Updated: 23-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) has rolled out nitrous oxide sedation, commonly known as laughing gas, to reduce pain and stress in dental treatments, an official statement revealed. The Department of Comprehensive Dentistry has embraced this technique to help patients combat anxiety and discomfort during procedures, ensuring a more relaxed experience.

According to the institute, laughing gas is a safe and effective sedation method that allows patients to remain calm while conscious throughout the treatment. The decision marks a significant shift towards more patient-friendly dental care.

On Monday, MAIDS hosted a workshop focused on nitrous oxide sedation for faculty, senior residents, and students. Esteemed experts, including Dr. Kunal Gupta from CDC Gurugram and Dr. Prabhleen Anand from the Eastman Institute, London, shared their knowledge. Dr. Arundeep Kaur Lamba, Director-Principal of MAIDS, emphasized that this method will greatly benefit uncooperative patients, particularly children and those with dental phobias, enhancing the overall performance of dental treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

