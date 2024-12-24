Left Menu

Tech Stocks Lead Holiday Gains Amid Market Caution

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw gains in thin trading after the U.S. averted a government shutdown. Tech giants such as Meta and Nvidia boosted the market, although broader sentiment remains cautious due to Federal Reserve's restricted rate cut predictions and upcoming year-end trading volumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:43 IST
Tech Stocks Lead Holiday Gains Amid Market Caution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a session marked by holiday-thinned trading, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed on Monday, buoyed by the performance of leading tech stocks. This follows legislative action that helped avert a U.S. government shutdown, adding a layer of stability to the markets.

Major tech players, including Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla, traded higher, contributing to a positive outlook despite the cautious sentiment spurred by the Federal Reserve's lowered expectations for future interest rate cuts. These gains are particularly noteworthy, given that trading usually slows during the holiday season, bringing volatility.

While stocks struggled earlier in the month due to revised economic forecasts, a cooler-than-expected inflation report helped regain some momentum. However, experts like Art Hogan predict continued low trading volumes as the year draws to a close, with potential volatility anticipated through the holiday week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024