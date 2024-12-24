Bill Clinton's Health Journey: A Resilient Comeback

Left Menu

Former President Bill Clinton, aged 78, was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center due to a fever. Known for his resilience, Clinton has faced previous health challenges, including heart surgeries and a severe urological infection in 2021. He maintains a positive outlook and credits a vegan diet for improved health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2024 04:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 04:46 IST
Bill Clinton
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington on Monday after developing a fever. The 78-year-old was hospitalized for testing and observation, according to his deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena. Urena reported that Clinton is in good spirits and appreciates the excellent care he's receiving.

During his years since leaving the White House, Clinton, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, has faced several health challenges. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery, and in 2005, he had surgery for a partially collapsed lung. In 2010, two stents were implanted in a coronary artery. Clinton's health journey led him to embrace a vegan diet, contributing to weight loss and reportedly improved overall health.

In 2021, Clinton was hospitalized for six days in California with a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream. Despite the seriousness of the condition, he did not go into septic shock. Clinton was temporarily in an intensive care section but did not require ICU-level care, according to his aides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

