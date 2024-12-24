Biocon and Zentiva Secure EU Approval for Diabetes and Weight Management Drug

Biocon Ltd, along with its European ally Zentiva, has successfully acquired the decentralised procedure approval for the EU for their intricate formulation, Liraglutide. This drug is instrumental in diabetes treatment and managing weight issues.

The nod from EU regulators pertains to the generic forms of known brands Victoza, used to combat Type-2 Diabetes, and Saxenda, aimed at weight management, Biocon Ltd revealed in a regulatory statement.

Both Victoza and Saxenda are trademarks owned by Novo Nordisk, and this approval enables the medicine's sale across various EU states without going through the centralized procedure outlined by the European Medicines Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)