Left Menu

Biocon and Zentiva Secure EU Approval for Diabetes and Weight Management Drug

Biocon Ltd, in collaboration with Zentiva, has obtained EU approval for the complex formulation Liraglutide, a generic version of Victoza and Saxenda, used to treat Type-2 Diabetes and weight management. The approval through the decentralised procedure allows distribution across multiple EU states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:29 IST
Biocon and Zentiva Secure EU Approval for Diabetes and Weight Management Drug
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biocon Ltd, along with its European ally Zentiva, has successfully acquired the decentralised procedure approval for the EU for their intricate formulation, Liraglutide. This drug is instrumental in diabetes treatment and managing weight issues.

The nod from EU regulators pertains to the generic forms of known brands Victoza, used to combat Type-2 Diabetes, and Saxenda, aimed at weight management, Biocon Ltd revealed in a regulatory statement.

Both Victoza and Saxenda are trademarks owned by Novo Nordisk, and this approval enables the medicine's sale across various EU states without going through the centralized procedure outlined by the European Medicines Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024