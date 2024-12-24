Thyrocare Achieves Unprecedented 100% NABL Accreditation Across India
Thyrocare has become the first national diagnostic chain in India to receive 100% NABL accreditation for all its 29 laboratories. This milestone underscores Thyrocare's commitment to quality and reliability in diagnostics. The achievement was lauded by NABL and celebrated at a special event in Navi Mumbai.
In a significant leap for the country's healthcare sector, Thyrocare has achieved a 100% National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation across all 29 of its laboratories in India. This achievement marks the first of its kind in the nation, setting a new standard for diagnostic services.
At a celebratory event, NABL dignitaries praised Thyrocare's team for this exceptional accomplishment. Mr. Pankaj Johri, Director at NABL, along with other prominent figures from the board, emphasized the importance of stringent quality standards, which Thyrocare has consistently met since embarking on this ambitious journey two years ago.
Adding to the accolades, Mr. Chakravarthy T. Kannan, Secretary General of the Quality Council of India (QCI), applauded Thyrocare as a trailblazer in India's push towards becoming a global leader by 2047. With a robust quality framework in place, Thyrocare is poised to elevate the country's diagnostic capabilities, inspiring others in the field.
