Left Menu

Thyrocare Achieves Unprecedented 100% NABL Accreditation Across India

Thyrocare has become the first national diagnostic chain in India to receive 100% NABL accreditation for all its 29 laboratories. This milestone underscores Thyrocare's commitment to quality and reliability in diagnostics. The achievement was lauded by NABL and celebrated at a special event in Navi Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:02 IST
Thyrocare Achieves Unprecedented 100% NABL Accreditation Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant leap for the country's healthcare sector, Thyrocare has achieved a 100% National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation across all 29 of its laboratories in India. This achievement marks the first of its kind in the nation, setting a new standard for diagnostic services.

At a celebratory event, NABL dignitaries praised Thyrocare's team for this exceptional accomplishment. Mr. Pankaj Johri, Director at NABL, along with other prominent figures from the board, emphasized the importance of stringent quality standards, which Thyrocare has consistently met since embarking on this ambitious journey two years ago.

Adding to the accolades, Mr. Chakravarthy T. Kannan, Secretary General of the Quality Council of India (QCI), applauded Thyrocare as a trailblazer in India's push towards becoming a global leader by 2047. With a robust quality framework in place, Thyrocare is poised to elevate the country's diagnostic capabilities, inspiring others in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024