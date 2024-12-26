Left Menu

Global Health Challenges: Trade Restrictions, Obesity Drugs, and Aid Shortfalls

This report covers several pressing health topics, including WuXi's divestiture of its advanced therapies unit, the potential U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, deepening famine in Sudan, a decline in global aid commitment, Novo Nordisk's obesity drug trial results, and recent pharmaceutical industry developments.

China's WuXi AppTec is selling its cell and gene therapy unit, WuXi Advanced Therapies, to U.S. private equity firm Altaris LLC amid U.S. regulatory challenges facing Chinese firms.

The Trump transition team is reportedly planning a U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization on the first day of a possible second term, according to a global health expert.

Famine in Sudan is worsening, potentially affecting ten regions by May as global aid falls short, threatening millions with severe hunger according to the global hunger monitor.

The United Nations projects a significant gap in funding for global humanitarian aid, potentially leaving 117 million people without necessary support in 2025.

U.S. retail investment in Novo Nordisk soared following disappointing results for its obesity drug, CagriSema, which achieved slightly less weight loss than anticipated.

Abbott and DexCom announced the settlement of all global legal disputes over continuous glucose monitoring technologies, with a mutual ten-year no-litigation agreement.

Eli Lilly's obesity drug, Mounjaro, has been approved for public availability in Britain's NHS, expanding from its initial private market launch.

AstraZeneca has withdrawn its EU marketing application for its lung cancer drug, Dato-DXd, amid strategic adjustments, despite its breakthrough therapy status in the U.S.

