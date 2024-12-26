Hospital Ordered to Compensate for Unnecessary Covid-19 Treatment

The Malappuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has mandated a private hospital and doctor in Kochi to compensate a patient with Rs 5 lakh for unwarranted Covid-19 treatment. This decision follows the complaint of Soji Reni from Kakkadampoyil, who endured undue mental and physical distress due to the hospital's mishandling.

Soji Reni and her husband approached the hospital on 26 May 2021, where despite a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test, she was subjected to Covid-related treatment. During her ICU stay, she was isolated without knowledge of her result, which later revealed negative, compelling her to seek further medical attention elsewhere.

The hospital defended its actions, asserting the treatment adhered to protocols due to presented symptoms. The commission, however, identified ethical breaches and inadequate patient communication, ruling in favor of Reni, supported by a Human Rights Commission investigation. Compensation and cost coverage was consequently ordered.

