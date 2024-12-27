Leo Puri Appointed Chairman of Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare Ltd has announced the appointment of Leo Puri as the Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective from December 27, 2024. The news was confirmed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Puri, an independent and non-executive director, brings extensive experience to the role. He is expected to significantly contribute to Fortis Healthcare's innovation and strategic growth, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Currently, Puri sits on the boards of major organisations like Tata Sons, Hindustan Unilever, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. His past roles include leadership positions at JP Morgan Chase and McKinsey & Company.

(With inputs from agencies.)