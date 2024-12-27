Zeno Health Expands with 182nd Store in Panvel

Left Menu

Zeno Health, a Mumbai-based healthcare startup, inaugurates its 182nd store in Panvel. The launch, graced by Panvel Corporator Sameer Balashet Thakur, aligns with the company’s mission to provide affordable generic medicines. Zeno Health has saved over ₹800 crores for 25 lakh customers through its vast network.

Zeno Health, a leading provider of quality and affordable generic medicines, has inaugurated its 182nd store in Panvel, Maharashtra. The ceremony was attended by Sameer Balashet Thakur, a Panvel Municipal Corporation corporator, highlighting the startup's ongoing expansion in the region.

The Mumbai-based healthcare firm, founded by IIT Bombay alumni, Siddharth Gadia and Girish Agarwal, aims to reduce healthcare costs substantially. 'Our goal at Zeno Health is to slash healthcare expenses by 50% while making high-quality generic medicines widely accessible,' said Co-Founder and CEO, Siddharth Gadia.

The new store offers a variety of healthcare products, including prescription medicines, over-the-counter drugs, and wellness items. With more than 180 stores and a network of 200 micro-franchises, Zeno Health continues its impactful journey, having served 25 lakh customers and saved them over ₹800 crores in healthcare expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

