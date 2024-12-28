Left Menu

Regulatory Developments in Health: From Cancer Drugs to Vaccine Royalties

Recent developments in health include the FDA approving an injectable version of Opdivo, a revived lawsuit against Novartis for illegal kickbacks, Kosovo detecting its first monkeypox case, FDA proposal on asbestos testing, bird flu mutations in the US, China's new monitoring system for respiratory diseases, and BioNTech's settlement over COVID-19 vaccine royalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:27 IST
Regulatory Developments in Health: From Cancer Drugs to Vaccine Royalties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has greenlit an injectable variant of Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer medication, Opdivo, potentially enhancing options in PD-1 inhibitor therapies.

A U.S. appeals court has revived litigation alleging that Novartis engaged in unlawful practices to promote its drug Gilenya through kickbacks, adding a significant chapter to pharmaceutical ethics scrutiny.

BioNTech reaches a settlement involving COVID-19 vaccine royalty payments with the U.S. National Institutes of Health, strengthening global pharmaceutical collaboration. Meanwhile, global health vigilance steps up as Kosovo records its first monkeypox case, and China initiates new systems to combat unknown respiratory diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024