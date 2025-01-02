Left Menu

Breakthrough Injectable Hydrogel: Revolutionizing Localized Cancer Treatment

Researchers at IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with Bose Institute, have developed an advanced injectable hydrogel for localized cancer treatment. This hydrogel minimizes side effects by targeting only the tumor site, with promising results in preclinical trials, paving the way for a potential clinical trial.

Updated: 02-01-2025 13:48 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, in partnership with the Bose Institute, have unveiled an advanced injectable hydrogel for cancer treatment. This innovative approach promises significantly fewer side effects compared to traditional methods, according to officials.

Debapratim Das, a professor at IIT Guwahati, highlights that the newly developed hydrogel is designed to precisely deliver anti-cancer drugs to tumor sites, reducing harmful systemic effects. The study has been published in the prestigious journal 'Materials Horizons' by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Made from ultra-short peptides, the hydrogel acts as a stable drug reservoir, responding to tumor-specific conditions. Preclinical trials on breast cancer models have shown a dramatic ~75% tumor reduction in just 18 days, signaling a major advancement in cancer treatment strategies.

