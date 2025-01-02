Left Menu

Unveiling the Surge in Hysterectomy Rates Among Indian Women

About 5% of Indian women have undergone hysterectomy, primarily due to heavy menstrual bleeding, as revealed by a study analyzing data from the National Family Health Survey. Women in agriculture are more likely to undergo the surgery, with highest rates in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar.

Updated: 02-01-2025 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Approximately five percent of Indian women have undergone hysterectomy, largely due to heavy menstrual bleeding, according to a recent study. The research analyzed data from the National Family Health Survey's fourth round, highlighting a trend that affects women aged 25 to 49 across both urban and rural regions.

The study, featured in the Journal of Medical Evidence, identified a prevalence rate of 4.8% for hysterectomies among Indian women within this age group. Notably, those employed in agriculture are 32% more likely to undergo the procedure compared to women in other sectors.

States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar showed the highest rates. The study suggests that menstrual taboos, lack of gynecological awareness, and poor reproductive health practices contribute to these higher rates. It also notes that private clinics perform most of these surgeries, hinting at potential profit-driven motives.

