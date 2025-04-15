Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Krishak Kalyan Mission to Revolutionize Agriculture

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved the Krishak Kalyan Mission to combine various farmer welfare schemes. Presided by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, this mission aims to enhance farmers' income, promote sustainable agriculture, and ensure food security across the state, fostering remarkable progress in agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:52 IST
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has green-lighted the Krishak Kalyan Mission, designed to unite multiple farmer welfare initiatives under one program. The approval, endorsed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, marks a strategic effort to bolster the agriculture sector.

The mission will integrate schemes from the Department of Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development, Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, Department of Fisheries, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Department of Cooperatives, and the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection. The overarching aim is a synchronized development strategy to improve farmer conditions throughout Madhya Pradesh.

Key objectives of the initiative are raising farmer income, fostering climate-resilient agriculture, and ensuring fair market pricing. It emphasizes the preservation of biodiversity and traditional agricultural knowledge, alongside enhancing nutrition and food security. Under this project, agricultural metrics have showcased substantial growth in productivity and GDP contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

