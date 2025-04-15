Left Menu

India's Southwest Monsoon: A Crucial Forecast for Agriculture

India expects above-normal rainfall this southwest monsoon season, potentially benefiting its agriculture-dependent economy. While states like Tamil Nadu face below-normal rainfall, areas such as Marathwada could see increased showers. The monsoon, vital for agriculture and water reservoirs, faces variability due to climate change and global climatic influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:32 IST
India's Southwest Monsoon: A Crucial Forecast for Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal rainfall for the upcoming southwest monsoon season, raising hopes for India's agrarian economy. On Tuesday, officials noted that this could lead to a prosperous harvest season, with parts of the country set to experience rainfall above the usual levels.

Notably, large areas of Tamil Nadu and the northeast region may face below-normal rainfall, whereas water-stressed regions like Marathwada and neighboring Telangana can anticipate increased precipitation. IMD's long-range forecast indicates a likely cumulative rainfall of 105 percent of the long-period average, subject to a model error of 5 percent.

The monsoon forecast is optimistic due to neutral global climatic factors, including ENSO and the Indian Ocean Dipole. However, the unpredictable distribution of rainfall due to climate change may still pose challenges. India's agriculture, vital for livelihood and GDP, relies heavily on this crucial monsoon period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025