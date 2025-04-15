India's Southwest Monsoon: A Crucial Forecast for Agriculture

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal rainfall for the upcoming southwest monsoon season, raising hopes for India's agrarian economy. On Tuesday, officials noted that this could lead to a prosperous harvest season, with parts of the country set to experience rainfall above the usual levels.

Notably, large areas of Tamil Nadu and the northeast region may face below-normal rainfall, whereas water-stressed regions like Marathwada and neighboring Telangana can anticipate increased precipitation. IMD's long-range forecast indicates a likely cumulative rainfall of 105 percent of the long-period average, subject to a model error of 5 percent.

The monsoon forecast is optimistic due to neutral global climatic factors, including ENSO and the Indian Ocean Dipole. However, the unpredictable distribution of rainfall due to climate change may still pose challenges. India's agriculture, vital for livelihood and GDP, relies heavily on this crucial monsoon period.

(With inputs from agencies.)