Global Manufacturing Challenges Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Risks

Factory activities in Asia and Europe ended 2024 on a sluggish note amid trade risks from another Trump presidency and fragile economic recovery in China. Manufacturing in the euro zone is in a recession, while factory activities in countries like Germany, France, and Italy continue to decline.

Updated: 02-01-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:36 IST
Factory activities in Asia and Europe wrapped up 2024 with slower momentum as trade risks loom from a potential second term for Donald Trump and China's tenuous economic recovery.

The euro zone faces deepening industrial recession, exacerbated by downturns in Germany, France, and Italy.

Manufacturing PMIs in Asia depict a mixed landscape, with China, South Korea, and Japan watching activity shrink, while Taiwan and parts of Southeast Asia show signs of recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

