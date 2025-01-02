Global Manufacturing Challenges Amid Trade Tensions and Economic Risks

Factory activities in Asia and Europe wrapped up 2024 with slower momentum as trade risks loom from a potential second term for Donald Trump and China's tenuous economic recovery.

The euro zone faces deepening industrial recession, exacerbated by downturns in Germany, France, and Italy.

Manufacturing PMIs in Asia depict a mixed landscape, with China, South Korea, and Japan watching activity shrink, while Taiwan and parts of Southeast Asia show signs of recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)