Fortis Hospitals Mumbai Launches #FirstCallFortis for Emergency Preparedness

The #FirstCallFortis campaign by Fortis Hospitals Mumbai underscores the importance of emergency preparedness. With a focus on swift action, it promotes the use of their helpline number, 022 4111 4111. Through diverse media engagements and community outreach, the campaign aims to enhance healthcare access across Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 10:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@fortis_hospital)
Fortis Hospitals Mumbai has launched a significant campaign called #FirstCallFortis to promote emergency preparedness. This initiative emphasizes the use of their helpline number, 022 4111 4111, highlighting the ease and importance of swift action in medical emergencies.

The campaign adopts a slice-of-life, insight-based approach to urge Mumbaikars to keep emergency contact numbers handy. It strategically utilizes digital ads, social media, cinemas, and outdoor platforms to reinforce Fortis' reputation as the largest Level 1 trauma care network in the city.

Community engagement is a cornerstone of the campaign, featuring skits, demonstrations, and direct interactions to bring emergency services closer to the people. Fortis Hospitals aims to reach over 10 lakh households by World Health Day 2025, ensuring every resident of Mumbai understands the crucial need for emergency readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

