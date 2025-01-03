Fortis Hospitals Mumbai Launches #FirstCallFortis for Emergency Preparedness

Fortis Hospitals Mumbai has launched a significant campaign called #FirstCallFortis to promote emergency preparedness. This initiative emphasizes the use of their helpline number, 022 4111 4111, highlighting the ease and importance of swift action in medical emergencies.

The campaign adopts a slice-of-life, insight-based approach to urge Mumbaikars to keep emergency contact numbers handy. It strategically utilizes digital ads, social media, cinemas, and outdoor platforms to reinforce Fortis' reputation as the largest Level 1 trauma care network in the city.

Community engagement is a cornerstone of the campaign, featuring skits, demonstrations, and direct interactions to bring emergency services closer to the people. Fortis Hospitals aims to reach over 10 lakh households by World Health Day 2025, ensuring every resident of Mumbai understands the crucial need for emergency readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)