New Qualification to Boost Foot Care Training and Diabetes Management Unveiled

Health Minister Dr. Shane Reti has unveiled a new qualification aimed at enhancing foot care training, benefiting individuals with diabetes and other painful conditions.

“This new initiative sounds simple but has profound implications,” Dr. Reti said. “Quality and regular foot and nail care are crucial in preventing serious complications such as diabetic foot ulcers and limb amputations, which often stem from seemingly minor issues like blisters or sores.”

Dr. Reti acknowledged the challenges in accessing timely foot care, particularly in rural and provincial areas, due to a shortage of trained podiatrists. Training new podiatrists is a lengthy process, and the resulting delays in care can exacerbate health outcomes for those living with diabetes.

“Diabetes specialists emphasize that accessible and consistent basic foot care can significantly impact diabetes management. However, long waits for even basic care can lead to avoidable complications,” Dr. Reti added.

The new qualification, set to launch in 2025, aims to bridge this gap by introducing "Footcare Assistants." These assistants will work under the supervision of podiatrists, providing essential examinations, basic foot and nail care, and hygiene. This approach is expected to alleviate the workload of specialists, enabling them to focus on complex cases.

“This is an innovative solution to expand the healthcare workforce and reduce barriers to quality care for people with diabetes,” said Dr. Reti.

Micro-Credential Details

Developed in collaboration with the Podiatry Board, the Workforce Development Council, and the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA), the micro-credential involves 250 hours of training. Half of the training will be conducted online, while the other half will be completed in clinical settings, ensuring practical experience and accessibility.

Pilot Programs and Future Rollout

The program will initially be piloted in South Auckland and Te Tai Tokerau, areas with high rates of diabetes and known challenges in accessing appropriate care. Following the pilot phase, the qualification will be expanded nationwide.

“This targeted rollout ensures that communities most in need will benefit first while allowing us to refine the program for broader implementation,” Dr. Reti explained.

The program also includes provisions for ongoing evaluation and stakeholder feedback to ensure its effectiveness in improving patient outcomes.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Plans

Dr. Reti praised the collaboration between health and education sectors, which made the qualification possible. “This initiative reflects the power of teamwork in addressing workforce shortages and health disparities,” he said.

He also highlighted potential plans to expand similar training models into other areas of healthcare, noting that workforce development remains a top priority.

As part of the broader health strategy, the government is committed to investing in innovative solutions to enhance healthcare delivery, particularly for chronic conditions like diabetes.

This initiative aligns with efforts to address health inequities and improve access to preventive care across New Zealand.