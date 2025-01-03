Left Menu

Gauteng Health Concludes Investigation into Death of Expectant Mother

“The investigating officer from the South African Police Service has handed over the postmortem report to the Singh family earlier today,” stated the department in a formal release.

The Gauteng Department of Health has completed its investigation into the death of 32-year-old Miriam Singh, an expectant mother who tragically passed away shortly after being admitted to the Westbury Clinic Midwifery Obstetric Unit (MOU) on 29 December 2024.

An internal review and expert analysis were initiated by the department on 30 December, involving leading specialists in obstetrics, gynecology, and surgery from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. The results of this investigation, which have now been finalized, indicate that the healthcare team followed the appropriate protocols during Singh's treatment.

The department’s internal report also highlighted that the postmortem revealed Singh had a serious underlying medical condition, which contributed to her rapid deterioration upon admission to the facility. However, due to doctor-patient confidentiality, the exact details of the condition cannot be disclosed.

Response to Malicious Allegations

While the department has confirmed that proper medical protocols were observed, it expressed concern regarding "unfounded allegations" circulating on public platforms, which it described as “malicious and not based on clinical facts.” These allegations, the department stated, were not only irresponsible but also unethical, adding to the grief of the Singh family by circulating misinformation that complicates their ability to accept the clinical findings.

“We regret that the family now faces the added burden of dealing with misleading information about their loved one’s condition. This is an incredibly painful time, and the spread of misinformation makes it even harder for them to process the clinical facts,” the statement read.

Support for the Singh Family

The Gauteng Department of Health extended its deepest condolences to the Singh family, reaffirming its commitment to providing continued support through counseling services and other necessary redress measures.

The investigation and the department’s response are seen as part of the ongoing effort to ensure accountability and transparency in the healthcare system while addressing any public concerns that may arise following such tragic incidents.

