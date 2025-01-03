Left Menu

Innovative Leap: India's First Robotic Paediatric Gait Trainer Unveiled

Genrobotics has launched India's first robotic-assisted paediatric gait trainer, the G-Gaiter Paediatric, aimed at helping children with mobility issues. The device, which uses advanced VR and gaming technology, was unveiled by Kerala Health Minister Veena George. It promises enhanced therapy experiences for conditions including cerebral palsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development, Genrobotics has unveiled India's first robotic-assisted Paediatric Gait Trainer, known as the G-Gaiter Paediatric, to help children with mobility challenges. The innovative device was launched in Kerala by Health Minister Veena George, offering a new stride in paediatric rehabilitation.

The G-Gaiter Paediatric incorporates state-of-the-art Virtual Reality (VR) technology and interactive games to provide an engaging therapy session. It focuses on conditions such as cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy and employs Genrobotics' patented GPLOT Exoskeleton Technology to enhance children's rehabilitative care.

The launch represents a significant milestone, marking the integration of advanced technology in Kerala's health sector, traditionally reliant on community-based care. The G-Gaiter Paediatric will soon be introduced at Thiruvananthapuram's SAT Hospital, aiming to revolutionize rehabilitative solutions for young patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

