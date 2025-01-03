Left Menu

Tech Stocks Rebound as Wall Street Awaits Trump's Policies

Wall Street's indexes climbed on Friday as technology stocks rebounded. Investors are anticipating shifts under the upcoming Trump administration, impacting sectors like consumer discretionary and technology. Despite recent gains, markets remain cautious due to potential policy changes and economic uncertainty, with traders adjusting expectations on interest rate movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:55 IST
Wall Street's key indexes climbed on Friday with technology stocks rebounding after a losing streak, as investors prepared for possible policy changes from the incoming Trump administration.

At 11:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones rose by 264.88 points to 42,657.15; the S&P 500 increased by 63.35 points to 5,931.90; and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 282.23 points to reach 19,563.03. Consumer discretionary stocks led gains, while Nvidia's 4% rise bolstered indexes.

Despite the market's upward movement, uncertainty about Trump's policies has resulted in declines in investments in U.S. equity funds, and traders have adjusted their expectations on interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

