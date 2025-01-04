Left Menu

Kerala and Telangana Vigilant as China Reports Viral Outbreak

Kerala and Telangana are monitoring a viral fever and respiratory infection outbreak in China closely. While no immediate threat is reported, authorities encourage caution, especially for vulnerable groups. Health officials in Telangana confirm no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the state and assure coordination with central health agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:07 IST
Kerala and Telangana Vigilant as China Reports Viral Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The governments of Kerala and Telangana are closely watching developments in China following reports of a viral fever and respiratory infection outbreak, assuring the public that there is currently no reason for panic.

Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, emphasized that there are no virus strains in China identified to be of pandemic potential at this stage, and Kerala is prepared to act swiftly should the situation change. With a large diaspora, the state remains on high alert.

Telangana's Director of Public Health, B R Avinder Nayak, notes no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have surfaced locally, and state data shows no substantial increase in respiratory infections this December compared to last. The Telangana Public Health Department continues its collaboration with the Ministry of Health for comprehensive monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025