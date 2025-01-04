Kerala and Telangana Vigilant as China Reports Viral Outbreak

The governments of Kerala and Telangana are closely watching developments in China following reports of a viral fever and respiratory infection outbreak, assuring the public that there is currently no reason for panic.

Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, emphasized that there are no virus strains in China identified to be of pandemic potential at this stage, and Kerala is prepared to act swiftly should the situation change. With a large diaspora, the state remains on high alert.

Telangana's Director of Public Health, B R Avinder Nayak, notes no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have surfaced locally, and state data shows no substantial increase in respiratory infections this December compared to last. The Telangana Public Health Department continues its collaboration with the Ministry of Health for comprehensive monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)