New Horizons: Unveiling Life Beyond Earth

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers utilizing the James Webb Space Telescope have potentially identified signs of extraterrestrial life on the exoplanet K2-18 b. The detection of dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide suggests biological activity akin to Earth's, primarily produced by microbial life.

Meanwhile, the Bahamas has suspended all SpaceX rocket landings in its territory. The move, announced by Director of Communications Latrae Rahming, will remain until a comprehensive environmental review post-launch is concluded.

In the U.S., scientific research funding at Harvard faces interruptions as President Donald Trump's administration pressures the university to modify policies. These actions have raised concerns among scientists about the long-term impacts on U.S. global competitiveness in technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)