New Horizons: Unveiling Life Beyond Earth

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope may have found signs of life on an alien planet, K2-18 b, identified by Earth-like biological gas traces. Meanwhile, the Bahamas halts SpaceX landings pending an environmental probe, and Trump’s administration clashes with Harvard over research funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:28 IST
New Horizons: Unveiling Life Beyond Earth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers utilizing the James Webb Space Telescope have potentially identified signs of extraterrestrial life on the exoplanet K2-18 b. The detection of dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulfide suggests biological activity akin to Earth's, primarily produced by microbial life.

Meanwhile, the Bahamas has suspended all SpaceX rocket landings in its territory. The move, announced by Director of Communications Latrae Rahming, will remain until a comprehensive environmental review post-launch is concluded.

In the U.S., scientific research funding at Harvard faces interruptions as President Donald Trump's administration pressures the university to modify policies. These actions have raised concerns among scientists about the long-term impacts on U.S. global competitiveness in technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

