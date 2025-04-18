Left Menu

Trump and China's Trade Talk: Tariffs, TikTok, and Tensions

President Donald Trump announced China reached out for trade discussions following U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. While addressing reporters, Trump mentioned the possibility of adjusting tariffs and delaying a TikTok deal amid trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 02:29 IST
Trump and China's Trade Talk: Tariffs, TikTok, and Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that China made contact to discuss trade following the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. This outreach marks a potential shift in the ongoing trade tensions between the two economic giants.

During his address, Trump indicated that he might adjust the tariffs on Chinese goods, suggesting they may not increase further and could potentially decrease.

Furthermore, the President mentioned he would delay finalizing a deal concerning TikTok until the trade issues with China are resolved, implying a tactical link between the app and broader trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025