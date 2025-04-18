Trump and China's Trade Talk: Tariffs, TikTok, and Tensions

President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that China made contact to discuss trade following the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. This outreach marks a potential shift in the ongoing trade tensions between the two economic giants.

During his address, Trump indicated that he might adjust the tariffs on Chinese goods, suggesting they may not increase further and could potentially decrease.

Furthermore, the President mentioned he would delay finalizing a deal concerning TikTok until the trade issues with China are resolved, implying a tactical link between the app and broader trade discussions.

