Entertainment World Buzz: Drake's Lawsuit, Gatsby's Glamour, Weinstein's Trial, and A Farewell to Wink Martindale

Drake has expanded his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, claiming increased harassment following Kendrick Lamar's performances of "Not Like Us". The rapper alleges these shows have led millions to believe false accusations against him, adding pressure and threats to his life and family.

Meanwhile, London's West End dazzles with the debut of "The Great Gatsby" musical. Directed by Marc Bruni, the production brings 1920s glamour to audiences, exploring the allure and challenges of the American dream through Jay Gatsby's opulent world.

In New York, jury selection is underway for Harvey Weinstein's new trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. This comes after a state appeals court overturned his previous conviction. In other news, Wink Martindale, beloved host of numerous game shows, has passed away at 91.

