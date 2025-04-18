Entertainment World Buzz: Drake's Lawsuit, Gatsby's Glamour, Weinstein's Trial, and A Farewell to Wink Martindale
A summary of current entertainment news includes Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music, 'The Great Gatsby' musical in London, Harvey Weinstein's trial in New York, and the passing of game show host Wink Martindale. These events highlight both ongoing legal battles and cultural celebrations in the entertainment industry.
Drake has expanded his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, claiming increased harassment following Kendrick Lamar's performances of "Not Like Us". The rapper alleges these shows have led millions to believe false accusations against him, adding pressure and threats to his life and family.
Meanwhile, London's West End dazzles with the debut of "The Great Gatsby" musical. Directed by Marc Bruni, the production brings 1920s glamour to audiences, exploring the allure and challenges of the American dream through Jay Gatsby's opulent world.
In New York, jury selection is underway for Harvey Weinstein's new trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. This comes after a state appeals court overturned his previous conviction. In other news, Wink Martindale, beloved host of numerous game shows, has passed away at 91.
(With inputs from agencies.)
