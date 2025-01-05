Left Menu

Syria's Bold Move: Public Sector Pay Raise Sparks Economic Hope

Syria plans a 400% salary increase for public sector employees next month, aiming to enhance efficiency and accountability. The hike, costing 1.65 trillion Syrian pounds, will be supported by state resources, regional aid, new investments, and unfrozen Syrian assets. Finance Minister Mohammed Abazeed labels it an emergency economic step.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:28 IST
Syria's Bold Move: Public Sector Pay Raise Sparks Economic Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant development, Syria's finance minister announced on Sunday a substantial salary hike of 400% for numerous public sector workers scheduled for next month. This comes after an extensive administrative restructuring of ministries aimed at enhancing efficiency and accountability within the government.

The salary increase, projected to amount to 1.65 trillion Syrian pounds—equivalent to approximately $127 million at current exchange rates—will be financed through existing state resources. Funding will also come from regional aid, new investment initiatives, and efforts to unfreeze Syrian assets held abroad.

Mohammed Abazeed, the finance minister in Syria's caretaker government, described this move as the first step in addressing the country's challenging economic situation. He confirmed to Reuters that the wages for public sector employees would be disbursed this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025