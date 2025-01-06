Karnataka Takes Proactive Steps Against Human Metapneumovirus

Karnataka has identified two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to direct the health and medical education departments to implement precautionary measures. The virus, often likened to a common cold, has been detected in two children in the region.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has been engaged by the Chief Minister to ensure coordinated efforts between the Health and Medical Education departments. Infections were found in a three-month-old female and an eight-month-old male infant, both admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru with bronchopneumonia. The female infant has been discharged, while the male infant is recovering.

The Directorate of Medical Education has called for calm, explaining that HMPV is not as easily transmissible as Covid-19. Citizens are advised to maintain good hygiene, such as covering the mouth when coughing, washing hands frequently, and avoiding public places if symptomatic. The virus primarily poses risks to young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

