Left Menu

Karnataka Takes Proactive Steps Against Human Metapneumovirus

Karnataka reports two cases of Human Metapneumovirus, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to instruct health departments to enforce precautionary measures. The virus, detected in two infants with bronchopneumonia, primarily affects children with flu-like symptoms. Public advised on hygiene practices to prevent further spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:26 IST
Karnataka Takes Proactive Steps Against Human Metapneumovirus
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka has identified two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to direct the health and medical education departments to implement precautionary measures. The virus, often likened to a common cold, has been detected in two children in the region.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has been engaged by the Chief Minister to ensure coordinated efforts between the Health and Medical Education departments. Infections were found in a three-month-old female and an eight-month-old male infant, both admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru with bronchopneumonia. The female infant has been discharged, while the male infant is recovering.

The Directorate of Medical Education has called for calm, explaining that HMPV is not as easily transmissible as Covid-19. Citizens are advised to maintain good hygiene, such as covering the mouth when coughing, washing hands frequently, and avoiding public places if symptomatic. The virus primarily poses risks to young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025