Karnataka Takes Proactive Steps Against Human Metapneumovirus
Karnataka reports two cases of Human Metapneumovirus, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to instruct health departments to enforce precautionary measures. The virus, detected in two infants with bronchopneumonia, primarily affects children with flu-like symptoms. Public advised on hygiene practices to prevent further spread.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka has identified two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to direct the health and medical education departments to implement precautionary measures. The virus, often likened to a common cold, has been detected in two children in the region.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has been engaged by the Chief Minister to ensure coordinated efforts between the Health and Medical Education departments. Infections were found in a three-month-old female and an eight-month-old male infant, both admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru with bronchopneumonia. The female infant has been discharged, while the male infant is recovering.
The Directorate of Medical Education has called for calm, explaining that HMPV is not as easily transmissible as Covid-19. Citizens are advised to maintain good hygiene, such as covering the mouth when coughing, washing hands frequently, and avoiding public places if symptomatic. The virus primarily poses risks to young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Walking Fast: A Stroll Towards Lower Health Risks
Pharma Giants Face Setbacks and Breakthroughs in Health Trials
The Vibrant Defense: What Your Snot Color Says About Your Health
Adityanath's Assurances at Janta Darshan: Housing and Health Aid Highlighted
Brus, who led miserable life for 23 years, now have decent life in Tripura with water, healthcare, education: Shah at cooperative conference.