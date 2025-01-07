Odisha Ramps Up Vigilance Amid HMPV Alerts

Amid rising concerns over the spread of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, the Odisha government has taken proactive steps by ensuring all medical facilities across the state are ready to confront any potential outbreaks.

In a high-level meeting held earlier today, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling confirmed that HMPV cases have been detected nationally, although Odisha has remained unaffected so far. The Minister reassured residents that there is no immediate cause for alarm, but preparation is paramount.

As the state readies itself to host the 18th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention in January, health facilities, especially those in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, have been placed on high alert. Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra highlighted that HMPV cases are indigenous, with no link to foreign travel. Public awareness and media reporting have increased, reflecting the cautious approach by the authorities.

