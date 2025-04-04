Nepal Battles Alarming Air Pollution: A Public Health Crisis

Nepal's air pollution levels have reached hazardous levels, prompting urgent calls from the Ministry of Health and Population for people to exercise caution. According to recent statements, Kathmandu's Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached a staggering 348, indicating alarming pollution levels.

The Ministry has stressed that children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and to wear masks when outdoors. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has attributed the rise in pollution to factors like forest fires and construction activities.

The hazardous conditions have brought attention to the serious health risks associated with air pollution, such as respiratory issues and weakened immune systems. Authorities emphasize the potential long-term effects on life expectancy and urge the implementation of measures to mitigate the crisis, including waste management and controlling emissions.

