Health News Roundup: Executive Orders, Vaccine Warnings, and Medical Acquisitions

In a controversial move, President-Elect Donald Trump is contemplating an executive order aimed at safeguarding gas-powered appliances from potential regulations, insiders say. This comes amid a backdrop of Republican criticism towards efforts by local Democrats to curb these appliances due to environmental and health reasons.

In vaccine news, both GSK and Pfizer's RSV vaccines will now include warnings about the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, as revealed by a recent FDA postmarketing study. These warnings follow findings that indicated an increased risk of the neurological disorder following vaccination.

The World Health Organization has reassured that bird flu risk remains low despite the first US death from H5N1. Meanwhile, other significant developments include Merck obtaining approval for its HPV vaccine for men in China, and Johnson & Johnson's combination cancer treatment showing promising results against AstraZeneca's medication.

