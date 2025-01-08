Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Executive Orders, Vaccine Warnings, and Medical Acquisitions

The latest health news highlights Trump considering an executive order to protect gas stoves, warnings for GSK's and Pfizer's RSV vaccines over neurological risks, and the first US bird flu death. Key developments also include Merck's HPV vaccine approval in China, J&J's cancer treatment success, and Stryker's acquisition of Inari Medical.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, President-Elect Donald Trump is contemplating an executive order aimed at safeguarding gas-powered appliances from potential regulations, insiders say. This comes amid a backdrop of Republican criticism towards efforts by local Democrats to curb these appliances due to environmental and health reasons.

In vaccine news, both GSK and Pfizer's RSV vaccines will now include warnings about the risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, as revealed by a recent FDA postmarketing study. These warnings follow findings that indicated an increased risk of the neurological disorder following vaccination.

The World Health Organization has reassured that bird flu risk remains low despite the first US death from H5N1. Meanwhile, other significant developments include Merck obtaining approval for its HPV vaccine for men in China, and Johnson & Johnson's combination cancer treatment showing promising results against AstraZeneca's medication.

