Empowering Women’s Health: FOGSI and Maharashtra Government Join Forces

The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) is set to collaborate with the Maharashtra government to advance women's health empowerment. The announcement was made by newly-elected FOGSI President, Dr. Sunita Tandulwadkar.

Dr. Tandulwadkar emphasized that the government's existing health initiatives complement FOGSI's projects, such as the Vatsalya project aligning with the Sampurna program focused on preconception care.

FOGSI plans to run campaigns targeting preconception care for better pregnancy outcomes and address cervical cancer awareness. They are discussing with the Union government to provide HPV vaccines at reduced rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)