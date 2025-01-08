Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Swift Response to HMPV Concerns

The Jammu and Kashmir Health Department reassures the public amidst concerns over human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases. Proactive measures are in place, with specialized ICU wards ready. Medical experts stress the virus is not new or causing widespread outbreaks, urging public awareness without panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Swift Response to HMPV Concerns
The Jammu and Kashmir Health Department announced on Wednesday that there is no cause for alarm regarding human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases detected in the country. The administration is reportedly prepared for any scenario.

Specialized medical ICU wards have been established at Gandhinagar Hospital as precautionary measures against potential outbreaks. Health department officials have indicated that the machinery is fully equipped to handle any situation that may arise.

Doctor statements reveal that HMPV is neither a novel nor widespread pathogen. Medical facilities are ready, with thorough preparedness efforts detailed, including ensuring oxygen supplies and ventilator access in specialized wards. Public awareness and vigilance without panic is advised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

