Democratic States Sue U.S. Health Department
Democratic-led states have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in the U.S. District Court in Providence, Rhode Island. Details of the complaint have not been disclosed.
In a significant legal development, Democratic-led states filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The lawsuit also targets the department's secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The case was submitted to the U.S. District Court in Providence, Rhode Island, marking a pivotal moment in interstate legal confrontations with the federal department.
While the exact nature of the complaint remains undisclosed, the move underscores ongoing tensions between state and federal authorities concerning health-related governance and policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
