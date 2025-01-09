The Healing Code: Transforming Healthcare with Technology Unveiled
Nilesh Maheshwari, CEO of Emorphis Technologies, launched his book 'The Healing Code'. The event, attended by prominent figures, highlighted the book's focus on healthcare innovation. Maheshwari aims to guide leaders in using technology to improve healthcare, emphasizing patient-centric solutions and modern advancements like AI and IoT.
- Country:
- India
Nilesh Maheshwari, CEO of Emorphis Technologies, unveiled his new book, 'The Healing Code: Affordable Healthcare Management'. The event saw attendance from notable personalities including civil aviation minister Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Prof. Himanshu Rai, cementing the book's impact and Nilesh's contributions to healthcare and tech innovation.
The book serves as a comprehensive guide for CIOs and CTOs, exploring healthcare product development challenges, and the need for technology-driven, scalable solutions. Maheshwari underscores the critical role of modern technologies like AI and IoT in reshaping healthcare, offering a blueprint for forward-thinking innovations.
During the launch, meaningful discussions highlighted the significance of technology in healthcare transformation. Maheshwari shared insights on leveraging technology for better outcomes, aiming to empower healthcare leaders in crafting sustainable, patient-focused solutions. 'The Healing Code' is now available in major bookstores and online, providing key strategies for impactful innovations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths
Airstrikes target suspected Pakistani Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan
Himachal Pradesh sees relief from snowfall, aids horticulture and agriculture
Taiwan: DPP lawmaker proposes tougher rules to tackle TikTok deepfakes
Delhi's homeless seek shelter as cold weather continues; light rain brings brief respite from pollution