The Healing Code: Transforming Healthcare with Technology Unveiled

Nilesh Maheshwari, CEO of Emorphis Technologies, launched his book 'The Healing Code'. The event, attended by prominent figures, highlighted the book's focus on healthcare innovation. Maheshwari aims to guide leaders in using technology to improve healthcare, emphasizing patient-centric solutions and modern advancements like AI and IoT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:44 IST
Nilesh Maheshwari, CEO of Emorphis Technologies, unveiled his new book, 'The Healing Code: Affordable Healthcare Management'. The event saw attendance from notable personalities including civil aviation minister Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Prof. Himanshu Rai, cementing the book's impact and Nilesh's contributions to healthcare and tech innovation.

The book serves as a comprehensive guide for CIOs and CTOs, exploring healthcare product development challenges, and the need for technology-driven, scalable solutions. Maheshwari underscores the critical role of modern technologies like AI and IoT in reshaping healthcare, offering a blueprint for forward-thinking innovations.

During the launch, meaningful discussions highlighted the significance of technology in healthcare transformation. Maheshwari shared insights on leveraging technology for better outcomes, aiming to empower healthcare leaders in crafting sustainable, patient-focused solutions. 'The Healing Code' is now available in major bookstores and online, providing key strategies for impactful innovations.

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

