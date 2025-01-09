The Healing Code: Transforming Healthcare with Technology Unveiled

Nilesh Maheshwari, CEO of Emorphis Technologies, unveiled his new book, 'The Healing Code: Affordable Healthcare Management'. The event saw attendance from notable personalities including civil aviation minister Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Prof. Himanshu Rai, cementing the book's impact and Nilesh's contributions to healthcare and tech innovation.

The book serves as a comprehensive guide for CIOs and CTOs, exploring healthcare product development challenges, and the need for technology-driven, scalable solutions. Maheshwari underscores the critical role of modern technologies like AI and IoT in reshaping healthcare, offering a blueprint for forward-thinking innovations.

During the launch, meaningful discussions highlighted the significance of technology in healthcare transformation. Maheshwari shared insights on leveraging technology for better outcomes, aiming to empower healthcare leaders in crafting sustainable, patient-focused solutions. 'The Healing Code' is now available in major bookstores and online, providing key strategies for impactful innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)