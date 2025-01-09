Shein Eyes London IPO Amid Regulatory Challenges

Shein, the popular online fast-fashion retailer, is targeting a potential IPO in London as early as the first half of the year, sources familiar with the matter disclosed. The move is subject to regulatory approvals, which may benefit from UK's finance minister Rachel Reeves' upcoming visit to China.

The IPO timing remains uncertain as the company navigates complex regulatory landscapes. Shein, founded in China and now headquartered in Singapore, requires clearance from both the UK and Chinese authorities, drawing attention from lawmakers concerned about its business practices and potential human rights issues in its supply chain.

With growing international scrutiny, Shein is walking a delicate line, addressing global regulatory requirements while managing its wide manufacturing base in China. The company has faced allegations related to labor conditions, particularly in regions like Xinjiang, which have prompted questions from British lawmakers and global NGOs.

(With inputs from agencies.)