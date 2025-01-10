Left Menu

Transforming Minds: Mpower's Impact on CISF Mental Health

Mpower, part of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, has improved CISF personnel's mental well-being, reducing suicides by 40%. Project Mann, a public-private partnership, addresses mental health challenges faced by CISF personnel, creating a supportive mental health culture through a comprehensive support system, including counselling and therapy sessions.

Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, has significantly improved the mental health of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, reducing suicide rates by 40% since 2020. This success is attributed to Project Mann, a public-private partnership tailored to address the distinct mental health challenges faced by CISF members.

The initiative by Mpower includes a 24/7 counselling helpline and personalized therapy sessions, facilitating a reduction in mental health stigma and normalizing help-seeking behavior across CISF units. This effort underscores a pivotal cultural shift within the force, contributing to a more resilient, supportive environment for personnel.

Looking forward, Mpower aims to expand its mental health support initiatives, emphasizing family engagement, stress management, and movement therapy. This strategic expansion aligns with India's broader acceptance of mental health awareness, reflecting a nationwide commitment to destigmatize mental health conversations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

