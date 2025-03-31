Aditya Birla Real Estate Pivots to Property: Sells Pulp Unit to ITC

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) has sold its pulp and paper business to ITC for Rs 3,498 crore in a strategic move to zero in on its real estate ventures.

According to a regulatory filing, ABREL's board approved the divestment through a business transfer agreement for the unit located in Lalkuan, Uttarakhand. This transaction will be executed as a slump sale.

R K Dalmia, Managing Director of ABREL, emphasized the decision as a strategic portfolio choice, unlocking shareholder value and sharpening focus on sustaining growth within their core real estate business.

(With inputs from agencies.)