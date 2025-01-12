Left Menu

Battling Winter Viruses: How to Stay Healthy

Winter tends to bring a surge in illnesses such as flu, COVID-19, norovirus, and colds. Understanding symptoms, adopting hygiene practices like handwashing, and considering vaccinations can help reduce risk. It's crucial to rest, hydrate, and if sick, stay home to prevent spreading germs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:56 IST
Battling Winter Viruses: How to Stay Healthy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Winter months often herald a spike in illnesses, including flu, COVID-19, norovirus, and colds. Scientists believe increased indoor time and cold air may weaken our defenses, making us more susceptible.

Understanding the symptoms and transmission of these viruses is essential. While complete avoidance might be impossible, protective measures like thorough handwashing, cleaning surfaces, and masking in crowded places can reduce risk.

Vaccinations offer additional protection against some viruses, while maintaining immune health through rest and hydration is vital. If illness arises, staying home can prevent spreading infections, and prompt medical testing can guide treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025