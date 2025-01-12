Battling Winter Viruses: How to Stay Healthy

Winter months often herald a spike in illnesses, including flu, COVID-19, norovirus, and colds. Scientists believe increased indoor time and cold air may weaken our defenses, making us more susceptible.

Understanding the symptoms and transmission of these viruses is essential. While complete avoidance might be impossible, protective measures like thorough handwashing, cleaning surfaces, and masking in crowded places can reduce risk.

Vaccinations offer additional protection against some viruses, while maintaining immune health through rest and hydration is vital. If illness arises, staying home can prevent spreading infections, and prompt medical testing can guide treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)