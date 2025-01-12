Left Menu

New Highway Hospitals to Assist Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh

Hospitals have been established at three police stations along National Highway 19 in Bhadohi district to aid devotees attending the Maha Kumbh. The facilities will provide continuous medical care from January 14, supported by ambulance services, ensuring health security for travelers crossing this route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:50 IST
New Highway Hospitals to Assist Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to support the influx of devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh, three new hospitals have been established within police station premises along National Highway 19 in Bhadohi district. The facilities, located in Aurai, Gopiganj, and Unj, are set to start operations on January 14.

The strategic location of these hospitals on a primary route from Varanasi to Prayagraj will aid countless pilgrims in need of medical care. Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik highlighted that 45 kilometers of the 82-kilometer stretch between the two cities fall within Bhadohi, making the hospitals a crucial stop for healthcare.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Santosh Kumar Chak assured that each hospital will be equipped with a doctor, paramedical staff, and essential medicines around the clock. Additionally, coordination with other medical facilities and on-site ambulance services will ensure immediate response to any emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025