New Highway Hospitals to Assist Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh

In a bid to support the influx of devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh, three new hospitals have been established within police station premises along National Highway 19 in Bhadohi district. The facilities, located in Aurai, Gopiganj, and Unj, are set to start operations on January 14.

The strategic location of these hospitals on a primary route from Varanasi to Prayagraj will aid countless pilgrims in need of medical care. Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik highlighted that 45 kilometers of the 82-kilometer stretch between the two cities fall within Bhadohi, making the hospitals a crucial stop for healthcare.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Santosh Kumar Chak assured that each hospital will be equipped with a doctor, paramedical staff, and essential medicines around the clock. Additionally, coordination with other medical facilities and on-site ambulance services will ensure immediate response to any emergencies.

