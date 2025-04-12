Left Menu

WHO warns of severe disruptions to health services amid funding cuts

As a result, “countries are revising budgets, cutting costs and strengthening fundraising and partnerships,” said the UN health agency chief.

UN News | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:32 IST
WHO warns of severe disruptions to health services amid funding cuts
In the longer term, WHO is advocating for social and community-based health insurance policies, where individuals or families can contribute a small amount to a fund which boosts health service financing. Image Credit: ChatGPT

Recent funding cuts have caused “severe disruptions” to health services in almost three-quarters of all countries, according to the head of the UN World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

 

Speaking on Thursday at a press conference in Geneva, Tedros said that in around 25 per cent of countries, some health facilities have had to close completely due to cuts, according to figures from more than 100 countries compiled by WHO.

Severe disruptions

Out-of-pocket payments for health services have led to disruptions to the supply of medicines and other health products, as well as rising job losses in the healthcare sector.

As a result, “countries are revising budgets, cutting costs and strengthening fundraising and partnerships,” said the UN health agency chief.

From aid dependency to self-reliance

Having to revise budgets, cut costs and strengthen partnerships and fundraising, some countries are relying on WHO’s support to transition away from aid dependency towards sustainable self-reliance.

“We are now supporting countries to accelerate that transition,” said Tedros, citing examples of countries such as South Africa and Kenya, who are successfully working towards averting the health impacts of sudden and unplanned cuts.

WHO recommendations

Tedros provided countries with several recommendations on ways to mitigate funding cuts:

  • The world’s poorest populations need prioritising by limiting their exposure to out-of-pocket spending
  • Resist reductions in public health spending and protect health budgets
  • Channel donor funds through national budgets, rather than parallel donation systems
  • Avoid cutting services or closing facilities, and absorb as much of the impact as possible through efficiency gains in health system

New revenue sources

Through short and long-term tools, WHO also encourages countries to generate new sources of revenue.

Immediate measures such as introducing or increasing taxes on products that harm public health is another effective tool to maintain spending on health, he added.

Countries such as Colombia and the Gambia, which in recent years have introduced such taxes, have seen revenues increase and consumption fall, said Tedros.

In the longer term, WHO is advocating for social and community-based health insurance policies, where individuals or families can contribute a small amount to a fund which boosts health service financing.

Although not all measures will be right for every country, WHO is “working with affected countries to identify which measures are best for them, and to tailor those measures accordingly.”

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025