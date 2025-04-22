Jammu & Kashmir Government Orders Return of Unauthorized Doctors to Health Services

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken decisive action to address the shortage of medical professionals in its peripheral regions. On Monday, it ordered the immediate repatriation of doctors who are unauthorizedly serving in the medical colleges of Jammu and Srinagar back to their original posts in the Directorate of Health Services.

This administrative move aims at redistributing medical personnel to areas that are severely lacking in specialized healthcare providers. The order, issued by Secretary Health and Medical Education Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, declared that any doctors who do not possess super-specializations and are unauthorizedly occupying tenured positions would be returned to their respective directorates without delay.

The responsibility of implementing and adhering to these orders falls on the principals and drawing and disbursing officers of GMC Jammu and Srinagar. Failure to comply with the order will be considered a financial irregularity, leading to potential disciplinary action against the concerned officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)