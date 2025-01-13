Human Error and Drug Mismanagement Under Scrutiny in West Bengal Hospital Tragedy

An expert committee's preliminary report has pointed to human error and the adverse effects of other medicines as causes behind the tragic death of a woman and critical illness of three others post-childbirth at a West Bengal hospital. The incident involved the alleged use of expired intravenous fluid.

The report cast doubt on the role of Ringer's Lactate (RL) IV fluid, often used in medical treatments, suggesting minor involvement in the deteriorating conditions of the affected women. The incident occurred at Medinipur Medical College and Hospital, with the initial findings submitted to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

Procedural lapses, especially in administering Oxytocin injections, were noted, with senior staff absent, leaving trainee medics to manage cases. The health department awaits a final report, having shifted three critically ill women to a Kolkata hospital for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)