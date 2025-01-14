Unlocking Depression's DNA: A Global Genetic Breakthrough

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have identified nearly 300 genetic risk factors associated with depression, according to new research published in the journal 'Cell'. The study, involving over five million people from 29 countries, is hailed as the world's largest and most diverse genetic research endeavor on depression.

Led by the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, the study notably includes participants from African, East Asian, Hispanic, and South Asian backgrounds, marking a significant departure from previous research focused predominantly on people of European ancestry. This inclusive approach has revealed one-third of the newly discovered genetic variations linked to depression.

Researchers emphasize the study's potential to reshape depression treatments globally by closing existing health inequities. Dr. Brittany Mitchell from Australia's QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute highlights the importance of such studies in developing effective interventions and proving that mental health conditions have a biological basis akin to heart disease.

