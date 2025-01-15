Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Advocates for Accountability in Healthcare

TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, calls for stern action against negligence in healthcare following a tragic incident at Medinipur Medical College. Speaking at his 'Sebaashray' health camp initiative, Banerjee emphasizes the need for improved health services and party discipline in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Falta | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, underscored the need for strict measures against healthcare negligence. This statement followed a tragic incident at Medinipur Medical College, where expired intravenous fluid was allegedly administered, leading to one death and several critical cases.

At the 'Sebaashray' health camp, an outreach initiative in South 24 Parganas, Banerjee emphasized the state's need for robust healthcare infrastructure. He highlighted ongoing efforts since 2011 to establish and improve health services throughout West Bengal, distinguishing these efforts from national government programs.

Addressing party discipline, Banerjee urged adherence to party principles, noting that any attempt to undermine the Trinamool Congress would not be tolerated. He also pointed out his commitment to serving all constituents, regardless of political affiliation, through initiatives like 'Sebaashray'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

