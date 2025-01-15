Left Menu

Surge in HMPV Cases: Ahmedabad's Growing Concern

A four-year-old boy in Ahmedabad has been diagnosed with the human metapneumovirus, increasing the local count to five cases within ten days. HMPV, known for respiratory infections, spreads through droplets and contact with infected surfaces. Ahmedabad's first case emerged after a noted outbreak in China earlier this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:32 IST
Surge in HMPV Cases: Ahmedabad's Growing Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old boy from Ahmedabad has been identified as the latest case of human metapneumovirus infection, bringing the total number of cases in the city to five in just the past ten days, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

The child's diagnosis follows his admission to Zydus Hospital on January 13, exhibiting symptoms such as cough, cold, and fever, as confirmed by Bhavin Solanki, medical officer of health at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The recent uptick in HMPV cases, following an outbreak in China, has raised alerts in the region as authorities recognize the virus's spread through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025