Surge in HMPV Cases: Ahmedabad's Growing Concern

A four-year-old boy from Ahmedabad has been identified as the latest case of human metapneumovirus infection, bringing the total number of cases in the city to five in just the past ten days, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.

The child's diagnosis follows his admission to Zydus Hospital on January 13, exhibiting symptoms such as cough, cold, and fever, as confirmed by Bhavin Solanki, medical officer of health at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The recent uptick in HMPV cases, following an outbreak in China, has raised alerts in the region as authorities recognize the virus's spread through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)