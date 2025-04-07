India and Fiji Fortify Ties with Strengthened Health and Skilled Workforce Initiatives
India and Fiji continue to bolster their bilateral relationship through enhanced cooperation in health and workforce mobility sectors. Both nations reaffirm their partnership, highlighting cultural ties and mutual respect as key pillars of their longstanding collaboration.
In a move to enhance bilateral ties, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a productive dialogue with Fiji's Minister for Health and Medical Services, Ratu Atonio Rabici Lalabalav, on Monday in Delhi. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of health and medical cooperation as a crucial element of the enduring partnership between India and Fiji.
Meanwhile, on February 19, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met with Agni Deo Singh, the Fijian Minister for Employment, to explore avenues for enhancing the mobility of skilled workers between the two countries. The discussions reflected a commitment to deepening bilateral ties strategically.
Further strengthening the dialogue, Jaishankar also met Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. These high-level interactions underscore the mutual respect and cooperation defining India-Fiji relations, significantly bolstered since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014.
With inputs from agencies.
