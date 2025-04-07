Left Menu

Chinese Stocks Plummet Amid Escalating US-China Trade Tensions

Chinese stocks experienced a dramatic decline due to retaliatory tariffs imposed by Beijing in response to U.S. tariffs, heightening fears of a prolonged trade war. The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite Index dropped significantly. The confrontation further pressured global markets, signaling potential economic turbulence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:39 IST
Chinese Stocks Plummet Amid Escalating US-China Trade Tensions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Chinese stocks endured a significant decline following Beijing's decision to retaliate against the United States with new tariffs, escalating concerns about a long-lasting trade war between two major economies. At the time of reporting, the Hang Seng Index had fallen by approximately 12 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index saw an 8 percent drop. These numbers, if sustained, would mark the largest single-day declines since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Reports from Reuters indicate that shares in major online corporations such as Alibaba and Tencent dropped by more than 10 percent. Furthermore, Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC plunged 13 percent, en route to its steepest daily decline since 2009, with Standard Chartered experiencing a 16 percent dip, also heading for a record fall.

The new wave of reciprocal tariffs comes after U.S. President Donald Trump levied 34 percent duties on Chinese imports. In response, China announced similar tariffs on U.S. goods, fueling the trade conflict and affecting investor confidence. 'China struck back at the U.S. tariffs imposed by Trump with a slew of counter-measures, including extra levies of 34 percent on all U.S. goods and export curbs on some rare-earths, deepening the trade war between the world's two biggest economies,' commented Manav Modi, Senior Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

In his second term, President Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to tariff reciprocity, insisting on matching tariffs imposed by other nations, including China, to secure fair trade. An executive order issued on April 2 by the U.S. President outlined reciprocal tariffs, including additional ad valorem duties ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent on global imports, effective from April 2025.

'Globally, markets are experiencing heightened volatility induced by enormous uncertainty. The trajectory of these market fluctuations prompted by Trump's tariffs remains unpredictable,' noted V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025