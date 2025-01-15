Left Menu

Organ Trade Scandal: Missing Kidney Sparks Legal Battle

A case has been lodged against six individuals, including a hospital director, for allegedly removing a woman's kidney illegally during treatment in Meerut. Kavita Devi accuses the hospital of organ trade and threats. The hospital director denies the claims, citing lack of evidence and extortion attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:56 IST
  • India

Allegations of illegal organ trade have surfaced in Meerut, as six individuals, including a hospital director, face charges of removing a patient's kidney during surgery in 2017. The case, filed by Kavita Devi, has raised legal and ethical concerns.

According to Devi, a surgery at KMC Hospital led to the removal of her kidney, unbeknownst to her, until tests in 2022 confirmed its absence. She claims to have been misled with false medical reports and threatened into silence by hospital staff when seeking accountability.

The hospital director, Dr. Sunil Gupta, refutes the allegations, describing them as baseless and a scheme to extort money. He remains firm on his stand as the case proceeds to the Ghaziabad Consumer Forum. Police have charged the individuals with criminal conspiracy under relevant IPC sections and organ transplantation laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

