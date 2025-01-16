Left Menu

Britain's Economy: A Struggling Giant

Britain's economic output rose slightly by 0.1% in November, marking an end to two months of decline. The minor increase fell below economists' expectations. The zero growth in the third quarter highlighted the country's slow recovery and was accompanied by volatile government borrowing costs and currency fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:44 IST
In a modest rebound, Britain's economic output inched up by 0.1% in November, the Office for National Statistics reported. This slight increase follows two months of contraction but falls below the anticipated 0.2% growth forecasted by economists.

The new figures offer the first insight into the economy's performance following the budget announced by finance minister Rachel Reeves, which introduced higher taxes for employers. Despite the marginal growth in November, the economy remains largely stagnant, according to ONS director Liz McKeown.

With zero growth in the third quarter and challenges including potential budget impacts and inflation reports, the Labour government aims for rapid per capita GDP growth. Additionally, fluctuations in borrowing costs and the sterling-U.S. dollar exchange rate reflect ongoing economic turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

