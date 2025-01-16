Democratic States Defend Health Rule Amid Political Shifts

Democratic-led states, spearheaded by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, have moved to defend a healthcare rule from the Biden administration that provides insurance to DACA immigrants. This comes amid concerns that the incoming Trump administration may not protect it against challenges from Republican-led states.

The pharmaceutical industry is grappling with significant regulatory changes. The U.S. FDA has approved expanded use of Eli Lilly's drug for Crohn's disease and proposed capping nicotine levels in cigarettes to non-addictive quantities. The administration has also banned Red No. 3 dye in foods, citing cancer risks.

UnitedHealth's insurance unit experienced revenue shortfalls, and Gilead Sciences settled a major patent dispute with the U.S. government over HIV drugs, further highlighting the dynamic and challenging landscape of the healthcare sector.

